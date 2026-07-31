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A woman in a red dress with blonde hair and tattoos, and a man in a blue jersey with a cap, standing in front of a backdrop.
Music

Sexyy Red Blasts Ray J for Claiming They Slept Together After He Apologized for Saying They Did

Ray J apologized to Sexyy Red for falsely claiming that they slept together.

Mark Elibert418 days ago
Young Thug wearing sunglasses and a necklace in a dimly lit setting, surrounded by people.
Music

Young Thug Calls Atlanta Police Investigator the 'Biggest Liar'

The investigator was a key witness in the YSL RICO trial that frustrated a judge with her answer.

Mark Elibert486 days ago
Man in red cap and top with gold necklaces performing on stage
Music

Chingy Says Sidney Starr Lying About Them Sleeping Together 'Hurt My Career'

Starr eventually apologized to Chingy for starting a rumor about the two but the rapper says it still affected his success.

Mark Elibert833 days ago
Rudy Giuliani
Life

Rudy Giuliani Barred From Practicing Law in Washington, D.C. Over False Election Claims

Giuliani's law license was suspended in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, less than two weeks after he lost his New York law license for pushing election lies.

Joshua Espinoza1850 days ago
Sony's Playstation 5 logo is seen at an electronics store in Tokyo,
Life

Man's Wife Makes Him Sell His PlayStation 5 After Realizing It Wasn't an Air Purifier

A Taiwanese man was forced to part ways with his newly-bought PlayStation 5 after his wife discovered that he lied to her about it being an air purifier.

Jose Martinez2066 days ago
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trump fake site
Life

Trump Tweets Conservative Satire Site's Article to Attack Joe Biden: 'This Has Never Been Done in History'

On Friday, Trump decided to retweet a link to a satirical news story that blamed Twitter's outage on former vice president Joe Biden.

tara mahadevan2115 days ago
trump
Life

Twitter Slaps Warning Message on Trump's Tweeted Claim That He's 'Immune' to COVID-19

Twitter has once again been tasked with warning users of Trump "spreading misleading and potentially harmful" health information on his account.

Trace William Cowen2119 days ago
sbc
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Warns of Trump's 'Unhinged Lies and Conspiracies' in New Op-Ed

The comedian, whose 'Borat' sequel hits Amazon Prime later this month, makes a rare break from performing in character to issue a warning about the election.

Trace William Cowen2123 days ago
trump
Life

Trump Inaccurately Compares Flu to Coronavirus, Twitter and Facebook Take Action

Surprising absolutely no one, Trump has resumed his habitual tweeting of false and/or misleading statements about the devastating pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2125 days ago
who
Life

White House Press Secretary Inaccurately Labels Supreme Court Nominee as Rhodes Scholar

Surely, we've all learned our lesson by now with regards to trusting Trump-associated individuals with any information at all when it comes to accuracy.

Trace William Cowen2130 days ago
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trump
Life

Sheriff From Portland Refutes Trump's Mid-Debate Claim of Having His Endorsement

Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese does not "and will never" support Trump, despite a claim otherwise from Trump during the debate against Biden.

Trace William Cowen2131 days ago
A Baltimore City police emblem
Life

Doctor Falsely Claims Baltimore Black Lives Matter Protesters Attacked Daughter

Renowned Texas doctor Andrea Natale took to Twitter where he claimed his daughter and her boyfriend were attacked in Baltimore by protesters.

Xavier Hamilton2145 days ago
trash
Life

Trump Lies Again, Says He Never Called John McCain a 'Loser' Despite Definitely Having Done That

A man who is certainly not known for espousing truth continued his on-brand pattern of brazenly lying to the American people, this time about McCain.

Trace William Cowen2157 days ago
nz
Life

New Zealand Prime Minister Refutes Trump's 'Patently Wrong' Comments About Country's COVID-19 Numbers

Trump had attempted to gloat over the numbers while apparently forgetting how deeply the U.S. has tumbled into chaos during the ongoing pandemic.

Trace William Cowen2174 days ago

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