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A memo obtained by the 'New York Times' alleges Trump’s campaign was aware the conspiracy surrounding Dominion Voting Systems' machines was untrue.Brenton Blanchet
50 Cent sat down to take a lie detector test, which he appears to have passed, though he did admit to taking creative license in some songs.tara mahadevan
The Fox News host expressed his concerns over perceived falsehoods being shared by CNN, and in the process admitted that he does indeed lie.Brenton Blanchet
While Joe Biden has bagged victories in both the electoral and popular votes, Donald Trump has continued to make false claims about fraud in the 2020 election.Trace William Cowen