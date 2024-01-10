Cam'ron Drops “IIWII Season 3 Freestyle” Over D'Angelo Instrumental on Streaming Services

Cam'ron has officially released the freestyle he did over D'Angelo's "Cruisin'" track during a recent episode of It Is What It Is.
“IIWII Season 3 Freestyle” was unleashed on Apple Music and Spotify on Wednesday, just days after Cam wowed fans and others with the freestyle that opened season three of his hit sports talk show. The three-and-a-half-minute minute lyrical display has the Harlem native mentioning several of his peers, including Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, and others, while reflecting on his Harlem neighborhood, hustling past, and the astronomical success in sports media.
"I did a lot of things to stay away from poverty / Rolled Mobb Deep, causing Havoc, made me a Prodigy / RIP Bandana P and my father Gene," he raps. "From Andre hustler shit I used to borrow jeans, then Wu-Tang made that song all they call the 'C.R.E.A.M.' / Thanks Method Man that hook made my Beretta dance / And no I never left no prints I had them leather hands."
Cam continued, "Way before Moderna I gave feins their medicine… We had the winters while Jay gave us the summers / Bron still in high school dunking and hitting jumpers kept Mav and Rich with 'em, Leon Rose like why you dump us?"
You can listen to it here and here.
The 47-year-old received rave reviews from the likes of Twista, Kareem "Biggs" Burke, Tobe Nwigwe, and D-Nice, while a boatload of fans begged for more from the NYC native. This isn't the first time Killa Cam has dropped a freestyle on the show as he did the same last October when he hopped on the beat for Lil Yachty and J. Cole's "The Secret Recipe."