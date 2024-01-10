Cam'ron Drops “IIWII Season 3 Freestyle” Over D'Angelo Instrumental on Streaming Services

Cam'ron has officially released the freestyle he did over D'Angelo's "Cruisin'" track during a recent episode of It Is What It Is.

“IIWII Season 3 Freestyle” was unleashed on Apple Music and Spotify on Wednesday, just days after Cam wowed fans and others with the freestyle that opened season three of his hit sports talk show. The three-and-a-half-minute minute lyrical display has the Harlem native mentioning several of his peers, including Jay-Z, Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, and others, while reflecting on his Harlem neighborhood, hustling past, and the astronomical success in sports media.

"I did a lot of things to stay away from poverty / Rolled Mobb Deep, causing Havoc, made me a Prodigy / RIP Bandana P and my father Gene," he raps. "From Andre hustler shit I used to borrow jeans, then Wu-Tang made that song all they call the 'C.R.E.A.M.' / Thanks Method Man that hook made my Beretta dance / And no I never left no prints I had them leather hands."