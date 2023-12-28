Cam'ron Recalls Trying to Flirt With Halle Berry Before He Got Famous While She Was Hanging Out With Larenz Tate

Cam'ron loves trying to win over actresses, but during one encounter with a future Oscar winner in the 1990s, he was immediately shut down.

The Dipset member was a recent guest on the podcast All the Smoke, where, around the 1:29:00 mark of the video above, he recounted running into Halle Berry while in Los Angeles during his early career. As Killa Cam would later realize that the actress was hanging out with Larenz Tate at the time, the 1990s run-in was possibly around the time that the 1998 drama Why Do Fools Fall in Love was being filmed.

“I love Halle Berry right? So one day [when] I had [recently] gotten a record deal, I had just finished playing basketball in L.A.,” Killa said. “I’m at the ATM and n***as is like, ‘Yo that’s Halle Berry next to you!’ I ain’t got no haircut, I got no shirt on. I’m like, ‘Yo, let me talk to you real quick!’"

He continued, "She’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. You have to relax.’ I’m like ‘Hear me out! Hear me out.’ So she walking to her car mad fast and I’m following her. But I had a cassette tape. My promo was [on] cassette tapes at the time before CDs came out. So I’m like, ‘At least let me just give you my tape!’ So she rolled her window down [slightly]."

"There was a n***a in the passenger seat, laid back. I slid the shit through there and gave her my fuckin' promotional... It wasn’t my album—It was one of them shits where it got the snippet songs on there. So I gave her that shit.

Years later, Cam would come to find out who the mystery man was in Berry's car. “So like six years later I’m platinum and all this other shit. I’m at the American Music Awards and I’m in there with mad n***as. Nelly in there, I'm in there with fuckin' Tyson Beckford, Larenz Tate. All these people coming up to me like, ‘Cam! I love you!’ So Larenz Tate [was] like, ‘Yo my n***a, I fuck with you, n***a. You one of my favorite for years. You know that was me in the passenger seat with Halle when you slid that joint in there.’ I was like, ‘That was you my n***a?!’"

Apparently, the Power actor sent Berry on a trip to the ATM that day and grabbed Cam's tape from her. Apart from Berry, Cam's tried to woo actress Nia Long several times, DMing her after her publicized breakup from Ime Udoka, and recently meeting her at Rich Paul's birthday party.