Travis Scott on 2021 Astroworld Festival Tragedy: 'I Always Think About It'

Travis Scott looks back on the fatal Astroworld Festival crowd crush in a new interview.

Speaking with Chris Heath for GQ, Scott, whose Utopia album was recently nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys, reflected on the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and how he carries it with him to this day. As previously reported, 10 festival attendees ultimately died in connection with the 2021 incident, including a nine-year-old fan who was initially put into a medically induced coma.

All 10 victims died as a result of compression asphyxia, a medical examiner later said. In June of this year, a jury found that Scott was not criminally liable for the deaths, which an attorney telling People at the time that these findings confirmed "what we have known all along — that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy."

In the new GQ interview, released this week as part of the publication's Men of the Year coverage, Scott said returning to work on Utopia after the tragedy proved "therapeutic" for him.