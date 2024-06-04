Benzino Criticized for Referencing Daughter Coi Leray's Virginity to Defend His Support of R. Kelly

The conflict between Benzino and his daughter Coi Leray may have deepened after his recent response to her criticism of his support for R. Kelly.

During an interview with the Famous & Wealthy Podcast, Benzino reacted to his daughter recently telling fans that she wanted nothing to do with him. Last month, Coi stated on X that she wanted to separate herself from her father, in response to comments he made in support of R. Kelly.

"I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on," Leray wrote on X on May 1. "I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont [sic] even think of me when you see him."

Leray's post on X came after Benzino said in a prior interview that the disgraced singer should be given a second chance. R. Kelly is currently serving a 31-year combined sentence on child sexual abuse charges.

In his most recent interview, Benzino doubled down in a baffling way, arguing that Coi can't criticize his support for Kelly because she lost her virginity at 14 years old.

"She made a comment about the R. Kelly situation and said that she doesn't want to have anything to do with me because of the R. Kelly thing," he said in the interview linked below. "But then, four months ago, she was on the Math Hoffa show…he asked her 'Hey, when did you lose your virginity?' She said '14.'"