Benzino Defends Crying About Eminem Beef on ‘Drink Champs’: 'I Needed That Sh*t'

Benzino has responded to all the criticisms about him getting emotional while speaking on Eminem on a recent episode of Drink Champs.

Earlier this week, Benzino took to his Instagram account to address why he began crying while speaking with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN about his long-simmering feud with Eminem. In his post, the former The Source magazine publisher shared a photo titled "reasons why crying is good" and explained in his caption why he shed tears.

“I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that shit…..it really helped," he wrote.

In another post, Benzino shared a post from a friend that read, “I see a lot of people laughing at Benzino crying, I don’t find that funny at all. I seen killers get emotional and start breaking down in tears. Crying don’t make you weak, crying is just a human emotion, don’t ever get it twisted, a n***a will cry right before he push ya shit back.”