Benzino Defends Crying About Eminem Beef on ‘Drink Champs’: 'I Needed That Sh*t'

Benzino has responded to all the criticisms about him getting emotional while speaking on Eminem on a recent episode of Drink Champs.
Earlier this week, Benzino took to his Instagram account to address why he began crying while speaking with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN about his long-simmering feud with Eminem. In his post, the former The Source magazine publisher shared a photo titled "reasons why crying is good" and explained in his caption why he shed tears.
“I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that shit…..it really helped," he wrote.
In another post, Benzino shared a post from a friend that read, “I see a lot of people laughing at Benzino crying, I don’t find that funny at all. I seen killers get emotional and start breaking down in tears. Crying don’t make you weak, crying is just a human emotion, don’t ever get it twisted, a n***a will cry right before he push ya shit back.”
During his appearance on Drink Champs, Benzino had a lot to get off his chest regarding his beef with Em. The Boston native went on a passionate rant about Em and claimed the Detroit native won't ever "face" or "fight" him.
“I know that, but how about I’ll battle that n***a," he said. "How about we put this to bed, three round battle, where me and him battle rap, we have minutes, and we battle. How about that? Just battle, no violence. After that we can hug it out and let this shit be over."
Later in the conversation, Benzino let his emotions run wild and broke down as he spoke highly of Eminem and claimed he had no real issue with him.
“I don’t have nothing against Eminem," he said. “Em can rap, but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more.”
“I don’t know him to hate him,” he added. “I don’t hate white people. I’m tired of this shit, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy. Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in hip-hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”