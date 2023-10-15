Bad Bunny and Offset's Album Projections Are In

Bad Bunny's fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, and Offset's sophomore solo effort, SET IT OFF, are projected to have a big week with their placing on the Billboard 200, according to Hits Daily Double.
A day after the albums were released, the outlet reported Benito will have his third consecutive chart-topping album with Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, projected to sell 200-225K units in its first week. The album was released on Friday and came equipped with 22 tracks and features from Arcángel, Eladio Carrion, De la Ghetto and more.
Offset's second studio album, SET IT OFF, is looking to land in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 with 55-65K units in its first week. His last album, Father of 4, debuted at number four and moved 89,000 copies. SET IT OFF comes with 21 tracks with features from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future and more.
The Puerto Rican megastar's first album to go No. 1 was his third project, El Último Tour Del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish language album to top the Billboard 200. He followed that up with the critically acclaimed Un Verano Sin Ti, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 — the most for any album in 2022.
Bad Bunny seemed to diss his Oasis collaborator J Balvin on the song "Thunder Y Lightning" off the new album, rapping, "You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin."
On Friday, Balvin took to Instagram Live to express his confusion about the alleged diss while also sharing his respect for the 29-year-old.
"I think he's an excellent artist," Balvin shared. "The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don't understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person."