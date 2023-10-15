Bad Bunny and Offset's Album Projections Are In

The Puerto Rican megastar's first album to go No. 1 was his third project, El Último Tour Del Mundo, which became the first all-Spanish language album to top the Billboard 200. He followed that up with the critically acclaimed Un Verano Sin Ti, which spent 13 weeks at No. 1 — the most for any album in 2022.

Bad Bunny seemed to diss his Oasis collaborator J Balvin on the song "Thunder Y Lightning" off the new album, rapping, "You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin."

On Friday, Balvin took to Instagram Live to express his confusion about the alleged diss while also sharing his respect for the 29-year-old.

"I think he's an excellent artist," Balvin shared. "The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don't understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person."