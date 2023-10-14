J Balvin Responds to Bad Bunny's Apparent Diss on "Thunder Y Lightning"

J Balvin has responded to Bad Bunny's supposed diss on "Thunder Y Lightning," a track off the latter's new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

The Puerto Rican artist seemed to call out Balvin on the song, rapping, “You guys have seen me with the same people while you all are friends with the whole world like Balvin.”

On Friday, Balvin hopped on Instagram Live to express his confusion for the apparent diss, while also sharing his respect for Benito. Back in 2019, the pair joined forces for their joint album Oasis.

"I think he’s an excellent artist," Balvin shared. "The person I know is a great person. We supported each other mutually, we made history, we also created a new story within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head but well, the guy I know is a good person."