First Impressions Of Bad Bunny's New Album, 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana'

Final thoughts/overall first impressions?

Ecleen: In direct opposition to some of his features lately (namely “Gently” and “K-POP”), I will be running at least a handful of these songs back this weekend. This project is a testament to his star power and an assertion/reminder that Bad Bunny (and the slew of other unlisted Latin stars here, really) doesn’t need the anglo market—they need him, and them. Despite nearly everything in his life changing drastically over the last year, Bad Bunny reminds us he is (somewhat) still him—both socially and personally. He dips into his introspective romantic bag, floats his wild ruminations and punch lines over hard trap beats by way of his go-to producers, and honors PR, and the people he likes most in them—artists and otherwise. The latter seemingly includes his ex, Gabriela, which was a surprise given his current, apparent dating situation. “I thank God for putting Jan, Noah, and Gabriela in my path," he says on “Acho PR,” and later ends with “No, no, no, it was Gabriel, haha.” There are both a growth/maturity and childlikeness/immaturity throughout the album, but a lot of that, really, feels like a reflective almost-30 Benito, which will be relatable to his millennial fans, as will the samples and features he selected.

Kimberly: Benito went back to his trap roots, and I didn’t skip any song on first listen. To appreciate it and understand why fans are going crazy over it, you have to understand the cultural context of this album, which goes back to 2015–18. A lot of his features are people who he used to collab with, like Bryant Myers in “Seda.” I can’t even begin to tell you how nostalgic I felt when I heard Bryant Myers and Tego Calderón. The main appeal of his trap era was his unforgettable hooks and dynamic beats, and he brings that back here. In “Nadie Sabe,” he states, “Este disco no es pa’ ser tocado en un millón de vista/Es pa’ que mis fans reales estén contento,” which translates to “This album is not to be played in a million views/It is to make my real fans happy.” The problem is that a lot of people were waiting for reggaeton, but in reality, it’s really a trap album for his older fans.

Alejandro: Bad Bunny never disappoints. I knew not to expect Un Verano Sin Ti or any of his previous albums on this project because what I’ve learned is that he is going to do something different and you’re gonna like it. The bars on each song matched in terms of flow, beats, and tone, which makes it easy to listen to the album front to back.