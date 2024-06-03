Watch Babyface, Wale, Lil Wayne, and More Perform at 2024 Roots Picnic

Day 2 of 2024 Roots Picnic was a fitting conclusion to a busy weekend full of good music, delicious food, and all-around family vibes.

The energy from Day 1 was still flowing through the grounds of Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, thanks to highly anticipated performances from the likes of Sexyy Red, Jill Scott, The-Dream and more gracing the festival stages. On Sunday, it was time for another eclectic group of artists to tear up the stage, and they did more than deliver.

Rising country music star Shaboozey had the early afternoon crowd rocking at the Fairmount Stage with tracks off his newly released album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, blasting through the speakers. Fans couldn't help themselves as they belted their hearts out to "Horses & Hellcats" as well as a double performance of Shaboozey's infectious hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."