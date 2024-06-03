Watch Babyface, Wale, Lil Wayne, and More Perform at 2024 Roots Picnic

Day 2 of 2024 Roots Picnic was a fitting conclusion to a busy weekend full of good music, delicious food, and all-around family vibes.
The energy from Day 1 was still flowing through the grounds of Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, thanks to highly anticipated performances from the likes of Sexyy Red, Jill Scott, The-Dream and more gracing the festival stages. On Sunday, it was time for another eclectic group of artists to tear up the stage, and they did more than deliver.
Rising country music star Shaboozey had the early afternoon crowd rocking at the Fairmount Stage with tracks off his newly released album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going, blasting through the speakers. Fans couldn't help themselves as they belted their hearts out to "Horses & Hellcats" as well as a double performance of Shaboozey's infectious hit, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)."
When it came time for Wale to grace the Presser Stage, fans made sure to pack the seats inside the amphitheater to show support for the veteran Washington, D.C. rapper. Wale's set list included some of his hits and deep cuts including "LoveHate," "Matrimony," "Poledancer," and "Down South." He even took time to go party with the crowd in the stands for an energetic scene that was one of the best moments of the entire festival.
Babyface was next up to bat following Wale's ground-shaking performance, and the legendary singer/songwriter let the crowd know why he's been at the top of his game for over five decades. In addition to his own records, such as "Everytime I Close My Eyes" and "For the Cool in You," Face dipped into his immense bag and performed incredible renditions of tracks he's written over the years for artists such as Bobby Brown, After 7, Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, TLC, Toni Braxton and more.
Following up after Babyface would've been a difficult task, but Gunna was more than ready to pick up the mantle and deliver his swagger injected brand of hip-hop. The Atlanta native took the stage and wasted no time getting into his set with electrifying renditions of "back at it," "whatsapp (wassam)," "P power," and "fukumean." Unfortunately, fans were vibing for a limited time as Wunna's set was cut short for undisclosed reasons.
With all the amazing performances spread out across two days, The Roots had to send the massive crowd home smiling with their headlining set. The hometown natives used their closer to honor New Orleans, Louisiana, and its rich music history by having the city's most talented artists, such as Trombone Shorty, Lloyd, and PJ Morton, join them onstage.
While fans were enjoying the NOLA-inspired sounds, it was obvious they were getting ready to let out all of their energy once the man of the hour, Lil Wayne, arrived onstage. Tunechi glided effortlessly through his set with fans screaming at the top of their lungs to hits like "Mr. Carter," "John," "I'm Goin In," and more.
The 2024 Roots Picnic did what it needed to do and more, with over 60,000-plus people attending the two-day Philly festival. Many left the Fairmount Park grounds, stating they would be back next year as The Roots and their guest artists shattered expectations for the 2024 edition.