Audrey Hobert Calls Social Media 'Disgusting,' Says Online Praise and Criticism Aren't Real

Audrey Hobert isn't letting social media dictate how she feels about herself, regardless of whether people are praising or criticizing her.

In a new interview with Variety, the 27-year-old singer opened up about navigating online negativity as her music career continues to take off, explaining why she's never been particularly fond of social media.

"Social media is such a disgusting place," Hobert said. "Instagram came out when I was in middle school, and I immediately called bullshit on it."

Hobert recalled realizing how harmful social media could be after seeing photos from a party she hadn't been invited to.

"I remember friends of mine posting pictures from a Memorial Day pool party that I wasn't invited to, and I was like, 'Oh, this isn't going to work for me.'"