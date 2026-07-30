Chinatown Market Is Back: Brand Reverts to Original Name After Former Investors Exit

The move reverses a 2021 name change to MA®KET that followed backlash over cultural appropriation and anti-Asian violence, closing a highly public chapter in streetwear’s debate over race, branding, and accountability.

The LA-based streetwear brand admits it lost its essence when "the money guys" came in and now promises to get back on its "bullshit," leaning again into its DIY roots and the original smiley-face T-shirt that helped build its cult following.

Chinatown Market has bought itself back from investors and dropped its MA®KET rebrand, with founder Mike Cherman saying the team wants to regain control and return to what made the label special.

Chinatown Market has announced that it's reverting back to its original brand name, after buying the company back from its previous investors. On Thursday (July 30), the LA-based streetwear brand founded by Mike Cherman announced via Instagram that it's dropping the MA®KET name it adopted in August 2021 and returning to its original identity. "Starting now, Chinatown Market is back," the post began. "When we launched Chinatown Market in 2016, we did it our way and never imagined how far it would go. "After a long process, we've officially bought the company back from our former investors. At last, we have control of the brand again. We are excited to begin rebuilding the company on our terms again."

Reflecting on its past mistakes, in particular as it pertains to previous ownership, the post continued: "Once we let the money guys come in, we lost sight of the essense of what made the brand special in the first place in the name of profitability." With a focus on rebuilding the brand in a big way, Chinatown Market told consumers that it promises to get back on its "bullshit" as soon as possible. "The only rule is that there are no rules," the company added, before displaying one of its original smiley face tees. "It all started with a smiley face t-shirt & a dream. Let's have some fun again." Mike Cherman, a white New Yorker, launched the brand in 2016, naming it after the Manhattan neighborhood that runs along Canal Street. His first choice, "Canal Street Market," was already trademarked, and he settled on Chinatown Market in what he later described as a "split-second decision," according to GQ. The brand grew quickly, stocking Urban Outfitters and Zumiez shelves and collaborating with the Grateful Dead, Lacoste, the NBA, and Mike Tyson. Its smiley-face graphic became a recognizable streetwear symbol. The name became a flashpoint starting in late 2020, as a national rise in anti-Asian violence intensified scrutiny of brands with perceived ties to Asian culture. A Change.org petition by Julian Han Bush gathered more than 3,000 signatures, arguing that "the concept of Chinatown is not for sale, especially not by a white person who only uses the word Chinatown as a synonym for bootleg." Designer Phillip Lim, Humberto Leon of Kenzo and Opening Ceremony, and social media watchdog Diet Prada all amplified the call for a rebrand.