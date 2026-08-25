Green Velvet Is Bringing Three Decades of Chicago House to the Las Vegas Strip

After his Vegas set, Green Velvet will return to Chicago for a back-to-back performance with Josh Baker at ARC Music Festival.

The Chicago house pioneer behind “Flash,” “La La Land” and “Percolator” recently released collaborations with MEDUZA, GENESI, ESSENTIA and Detlef.

Green Velvet will headline Sunset Club Sundays at OMNIA Skybar atop Caesars Palace on Aug. 30, with the rooftop party running from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Green Velvet has topped Billboard’s dance chart, helped shape Chicago house and kept dance floors moving for more than three decades. On Aug. 30, he’s taking that résumé to one of Las Vegas’ newest rooftops. According to Tao Group Hospitality’s event listing, the electronic music veteran is set to headline Sunset Club Sundays at OMNIA Skybar, taking over the Caesars Palace rooftop for a party running from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Born Curtis Jones, Green Velvet broke through in the early ’90s as Cajmere with tracks like “Brighter Days” and “Percolator.” He also founded Cajual Records and Relief Records, two labels that became key parts of Chicago’s house scene. The Green Velvet alias came next, along with club staples like “Flash” and “La La Land.” The accolades followed, too. “Flash” topped Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart, while DJ Mag has twice named Green Velvet its Best DJ in North America — first in 2017 and again in 2022. He’s not exactly coasting on the classics, either. Asked by Billboard in 2023 whether he felt like a legend, Jones said, “No, I don’t feel legendary, because my best work is yet to come.” Three years later, he’s still adding to the catalog. In May, Green Velvet teamed with MEDUZA, GENESI and ESSENTIA for a new version of “La La Land.” A month later, he linked with Detlef for “Bounce UR Body.”

His latest Vegas stop comes at one of the Strip’s newest nightlife additions. OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar opened in May as a new 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex at Caesars Palace. Its opening weekend featured sets from Fisher, RÜFÜS DU SOL and Martin Garrix, with LeBron James, Sofia Vergara and Shay Mitchell among the stars who stopped by.