DaBaby's New Waffle Restaurant Is Catching Heat Over Its Prices

DaBaby is catching some heat over the prices at his new Charlotte restaurant following its opening.

No Knife Chicken & Waffles, the rapper's new spot in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened on Sunday (Sept. 6), with the menu prices quickly becoming a topic of debate online.

According to the restaurant’s official website, a plain waffle with no toppings or chicken costs $15, while six wings can be added to any waffle for another $10.

The priciest item is the $45 Soulfood Cornbread Waffle, topped with collard greens, candied yams and mac and cheese — but it does not include chicken.

Evan Moore, a reporter from the Charlotte Observer who arrived 30 minutes before its 10 a.m. opening, claims he spent three hours waiting for his food. Moore ordered a strawberry shortcake waffle and six lemon pepper wings for a total of $45 after tax and tip.