Life

DaBaby's New Waffle Restaurant Is Catching Heat Over Its Prices

No Knife Chicken & Waffles opened Sunday in north Charlotte with $15 plain waffles, $25 dessert waffles and a $45 Soulfood Cornbread waffle.

DaBaby holds a microphone on stage. He is wearing a white cap, gold chains, and a Patriots jersey.
Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

DaBaby is catching some heat over the prices at his new Charlotte restaurant following its opening.

No Knife Chicken & Waffles, the rapper's new spot in Charlotte, North Carolina, opened on Sunday (Sept. 6), with the menu prices quickly becoming a topic of debate online.

According to the restaurant’s official website, a plain waffle with no toppings or chicken costs $15, while six wings can be added to any waffle for another $10.

The priciest item is the $45 Soulfood Cornbread Waffle, topped with collard greens, candied yams and mac and cheese — but it does not include chicken.

Evan Moore, a reporter from the Charlotte Observer who arrived 30 minutes before its 10 a.m. opening, claims he spent three hours waiting for his food. Moore ordered a strawberry shortcake waffle and six lemon pepper wings for a total of $45 after tax and tip.

Although he said the food was “great,” he concluded that the food was not worth the wait and was not convinced that the prices were justified.

“dababy gon make someone burn that bitch down wit these prices [crying emoji],” wrote one user on X.

“yall really just dont like dababy…. we pay more than this at waffle house now!” wrote another user.

The “Pop Dat Thang” rapper did not seem to address his critics on social media. However, he expressed his gratitude on Instagram following the restaurant’s grand opening.

“From serving the community to serving the community! The love & support is much appreciated!” he wrote.

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