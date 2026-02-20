Fugitive Drill Rapper Seemingly Mocks Police After Escaping Custody Twice in One Week

A U.K. drill rapper is apparently taking the piss out of local law enforcement. Just days after escaping custody for the second time in a week, Daniel Boakye, aka dsavv, previewed a new track in which he seemingly mocked the police over his multiple escapes.
“I just broke out of jail like Modie,” he was heard rapping in the now-viral video. “Fuck the government; they’re phonies.”
Modie is the nickname of Morris Gregory, the Top Boy character played by London rapper Dave.
The footage showed Boakye jamming out to the song as the camera zoomed in on an online article about his first escape.
The video was shared on Boakye’s verified Instagram page with the caption, “Im free.”
According to the BBC, Boakye was incarcerated in 2023 after being convicted of gang-related activity, including a series of armed robberies in which he and others made off with £115,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Authorities said Boakye and his accomplices stole the digital currency by holding victims at knifepoint and demanding their phone passcodes.
The drill rapper was serving a six-year, five-month prison sentence when he was transported to the West Middlesex University Hospital for medical treatment. During his stay, Boakye managed to elude guards and was on the lam until the following day, February 11.
The artist was taken to the Lewisham Hospital in South-East London shortly after and, once again, escaped from custody.
"We are searching for a 21-year-old man who absconded from Lewisham Hospital at around 3.05pm on Sunday, February 15,” a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said, as reported by the BBC. "Officers gave chase but could not detain Boakye before he left the building. We are currently reviewing this incident to fully understand the events which unfolded. The Met's directorate of professional standards is aware."
According to The Sun, Boakye’s escapes came as he awaited deportation to Ghana.