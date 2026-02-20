Fugitive Drill Rapper Seemingly Mocks Police After Escaping Custody Twice in One Week

A U.K. drill rapper is apparently taking the piss out of local law enforcement. Just days after escaping custody for the second time in a week, Daniel Boakye, aka dsavv, previewed a new track in which he seemingly mocked the police over his multiple escapes. “I just broke out of jail like Modie,” he was heard rapping in the now-viral video. “Fuck the government; they’re phonies.” Modie is the nickname of Morris Gregory, the Top Boy character played by London rapper Dave. The footage showed Boakye jamming out to the song as the camera zoomed in on an online article about his first escape.

The video was shared on Boakye’s verified Instagram page with the caption, “Im free.”