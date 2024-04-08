By any measure, the cover art for PartyNextDoor’s new album PartyNextDoor 4 is a lot.
The artwork, which features an image of a bare-naked woman in doggystyle position, managed to shock a generation that’s already accustomed to sexually provocative images on their social media timelines. As racy as it is indelible, the cover earned PND exactly the type of exposure that PR teams dream of after he posted it on IG (you can see it here if you haven't yet). And the model, Lanazia Greene (aka MaamiNextDoor), received a mix of praise, condemnation, and bewildered amusement.
Within minutes of the cover reveal, people across the internet made memes and moral platforms out of the image. The reactions don’t phase Maami. “There were a lot of weirdos and a lot of different things. I don't have any shame,” she tells Complex. “I love the album cover. I think the experience is dope. I'm proud of how it came out.”
Maami’s comments come with all the self-assurance of someone living out their dream. While her Instagram handle, MaamiNextDoor, could scan as a cute marketing ploy, there’s no strategy here; just a 24-year-old, a dream opportunity, and ceaseless PND fandom. Dating back to her days as a high schooler braiding hair for San Jose locals, Maami’s been a PND diehard.
She was working a shift at European Wax Center when her United Casting Agency representative Hadi told her that she would be appearing on the PND 4 cover. After multiple shoots, she became a big part of the rest of the rollout, too. “It's so crazy that the collab and all this is happening,” she says. “It was real manifestation.”
Speaking with Complex, Maami talks about the PND 4 cover, her PND fandom, photoshoot misconceptions, backlash, and more. The interview, lightly edited for clarity, is below.
Your Instagram name is MaamiNextDoor. Did you come up with that name before you shot this cover?
Yeah, my name was like that before the PND cover. I've always been a PartyNextDoor fan. When I was in high school and I first got my Twitter, So his thing, he said in his song [“Wus Good/Curious”] “Party Gets Me Wetter,” so on Twitter, I changed my name to MaamiGetsMeWetter. From there, I was [tired of] my Instagram name, so I'm like, “I can't make my name MaamiGetsMeWetter, so I'll be MaamiNextDoor.” So I made my name MaamiNextDoor when I was 16.
The pose on the cover is pretty raunchy. What did you think about it when you first heard the idea?
I thought that it was dope. I'm a very “comfortable in my body” type of person, so I didn't think twice about it. I was just like, “Alright, I'm shooting for PartyNextDoor right now. Let's get into my mode. If this is what I'm doing, this is what I'm doing.” I didn't think anything of it. I was mostly worried about the positions that I was in because my legs were burning. I had on some tall heels, and I had to stay in those positions. We had to shoot back and forth and we were shooting all day, until 11 at night. I didn't even have too much time to really think about the position, other than [the fact] that I had to stay in [the position] for so long.
What was it like meeting PND? How did he explain this shoot to you?
First off, he’s a very sweet person. He's a lot more outgoing than I feel like he seems. He is very metaphorical. He explained it [like], “It’s going to be a fucking Spike Lee movie.” So I'm excited. When I saw the “Real Woman” video finally come out, I'm like, this shit is crazy. It really is a movie.
How was the atmosphere for the cover shoot?
The vibe was actually nice. Everyone was so sweet. Everyone was so accommodating. There wasn't really anyone around. So for certain parts of the shoot, they made sure that I was comfortable. There weren't eyes on me. It was very personal and accommodating. Everyone was so nice. I loved it. My favorite part was getting my hair and makeup done. It was a great experience.
"One thing that I'm grateful for is the fact that I've always been comfortable in my skin, so the hate that I'm getting doesn't bother me."
It’s a pretty intimate shoot, so it’s good to know they kept your comfort in mind.
I appreciate the fact that everyone knew that it was risky. Everyone knew that I was going to be naked and everyone was still so accommodating. The men on the scene weren't even present for certain shots. It was honestly a great scene. I had a great time.
In the cover photo, you’ve got a “4” tattoo to represent Party’s new album. Is the tattoo real?
The tattoo is not real, but I want it to be real. I want a tramp stamp now. I think it fits me.
People have had a lot of things to say about the cover. What did you think of the reaction?
I'm sitting on my couch and I'm like, my phone's kind of going up. I wasn't even paying attention to it. Then I go on Instagram, and I follow Party obviously, and it's just there. I'm like, “Oh, shit.” Then I finally see the comments, and I feel like there's love. Then there was hate, but way more love than there was hate. But a lot of people really are trying to come for me. I think that the reaction was insane. I didn't think that it would at all go crazy the way that it did. People are going to my Instagram like, “Oh, you should be ashamed. You're a mom.” My daughter watched the “Resentment” video and she was so excited about it. She literally was like, “That's my mom.” So shout out to my baby.
What do you think it will take for people to stop being so judgmental about photos like this one?
I think women in general need to be comfortable being ourselves. One thing that I'm grateful for is the fact that I've always been comfortable in my skin, so the hate that I'm getting doesn't bother me. But it really is sad to see so many women with kids—and a lot of them with no kids—commenting. I feel like you should be able to be comfortable being yourself. If you want to pose with your back out, your ass out, you should be able to do that. It's 2024. So many things are acceptable. So I hate that the world is so accustomed to a certain thing.
What’s the biggest misconception you’ve heard about this cover?
It's not a sex shot. It's not me having sex in the moment. A lot of people think that, and a lot of people are commenting. There were a lot of weirdos and a lot of different things. I don't have any shame. I don't have any shame in the video. I love the album cover. I think the experience is dope. I'm proud of how it came out. I'm proud of everything that's happening for it. I'm very proud of Party. I can't wait to hear the album. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.
What was the funniest reaction you remember seeing?
The funniest one was… There was this boy and he had the pillows on the bed and he was [pretending to be] PartyNextDoor shooting his album cover or something. It was hilarious. But I've seen so many funny ones. Everybody's humor is actually funny. That's why I said there’s love and hate. The hate doesn't matter to me. It's so much love and so much positivity as far as how it's going. And people are actually genuinely hilarious to me.
What are some things you’re up to outside of this whole PND rollout?
I've been trying to work on my brand. I have a cosmetic line coming out called M12. I'm from Cali, so we love lip gloss, lip liners—that's our thing. I’m coming out with a brand for the girls, all natural, something that's going to last and really give a different vibe from everyone else. I really want to appeal to all different aesthetics of women, just things of that nature. So I do have that coming. Hopefully by the end of summer.
This cover will be remembered for a long time. How does it feel to be part of the moment?It's been so surprising and just having me in awe. It's been so crazy. It makes me feel like, “Damn, this is really happening.” It's really manifestation. I'm so grateful for the team, United Casting. I'm grateful for Party. Originally I just thought it was the album cover. So to be [in] the entire rollout and be still included in so many things, I just feel like it's a blessing.