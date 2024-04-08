What do you think it will take for people to stop being so judgmental about photos like this one?

I think women in general need to be comfortable being ourselves. One thing that I'm grateful for is the fact that I've always been comfortable in my skin, so the hate that I'm getting doesn't bother me. But it really is sad to see so many women with kids—and a lot of them with no kids—commenting. I feel like you should be able to be comfortable being yourself. If you want to pose with your back out, your ass out, you should be able to do that. It's 2024. So many things are acceptable. So I hate that the world is so accustomed to a certain thing.

What’s the biggest misconception you’ve heard about this cover?

It's not a sex shot. It's not me having sex in the moment. A lot of people think that, and a lot of people are commenting. There were a lot of weirdos and a lot of different things. I don't have any shame. I don't have any shame in the video. I love the album cover. I think the experience is dope. I'm proud of how it came out. I'm proud of everything that's happening for it. I'm very proud of Party. I can't wait to hear the album. I can’t wait for the world to hear it.

What was the funniest reaction you remember seeing?

The funniest one was… There was this boy and he had the pillows on the bed and he was [pretending to be] PartyNextDoor shooting his album cover or something. It was hilarious. But I've seen so many funny ones. Everybody's humor is actually funny. That's why I said there’s love and hate. The hate doesn't matter to me. It's so much love and so much positivity as far as how it's going. And people are actually genuinely hilarious to me.

What are some things you’re up to outside of this whole PND rollout?

I've been trying to work on my brand. I have a cosmetic line coming out called M12. I'm from Cali, so we love lip gloss, lip liners—that's our thing. I’m coming out with a brand for the girls, all natural, something that's going to last and really give a different vibe from everyone else. I really want to appeal to all different aesthetics of women, just things of that nature. So I do have that coming. Hopefully by the end of summer.

This cover will be remembered for a long time. How does it feel to be part of the moment?It's been so surprising and just having me in awe. It's been so crazy. It makes me feel like, “Damn, this is really happening.” It's really manifestation. I'm so grateful for the team, United Casting. I'm grateful for Party. Originally I just thought it was the album cover. So to be [in] the entire rollout and be still included in so many things, I just feel like it's a blessing.



