Denzel Washington Jokes About 'Sexual Relations' With Friend Lenny Kravitz at Singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

With friends like Denzel Washington, does Lenny Kravitz need lovers?
Washington, 69, was on site in Los Angeles, California when 59-year-old Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. The veteran actor gave a speech during the ceremony for his friend of over 30 years and cracked some jokes along the way.
“Every time I shake hands like with this with Lenny, I always have my eyes open,” said Washington at the 13:31 mark below. “Once he had a ring on, a thumb ring, and we went to shake hands he busted my thumb open.”
“He’s more than a friend, more than a brother, we’re twins, we just don’t look alike,” the two-time Oscar winner quipped. “We’ve had a close brothership, friendship for—well, he’d be seven when we met.”
Washington then described the rock singer as a “giver” and a “lover” before opting to read the definition of a friend he wrote down in preparation for the speech.
“I wrote down the definition of friend, I looked it up. Webster. ‘A person whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations,’” read Washington as Kravitz laughed.
Washington turned over to Kravitz and merely said, “Well—” before both men and the audience erupted into laughter.
Lenny's daughter Zoë Kravitz, 35, was also at the ceremony, making a rare appearance with fiancé Channing Tatum, 43.
Zoë used her speech to poke fun at her father’s infamous tendency to wear unbuttoned shirts or simply no shirt at all.
“We’ve been through a lot, we’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot,” Zoë said at the 8:44 mark above. “I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the way you stay the same in the most important ways. … I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly I’ve seen through your shirts.”
Zoë continued, “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. Sure, it used to embarrass me when you'd pick me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say at this point I respect it. You really do pull it off, your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works.”
Lenny Kravitz’s honor marks the Walk of Fame’s 2,774th star in front of the Capitol Records building, according to People.