Music

ON A LEVEL: Ceebo

Ceebo, one of UK rap’s brightest prospects, chops it up with JP about his life and career to date.

Welcome to ON A LEVEL, a sitdown interview series brought to you by Complex UK, which sees our Executive Editor, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson, get real with some of the greatest music talents of now.

In the eighth episode of ON A LEVEL: Season 2, JP sits down with Lambeth-born rapper Ceebo—an artist who, over the last 18 months, has steadily carved out his place within the UK’s underground rap scene.

With his debut project, 2024’s LAMBETHNOTLA, and 2025’s critically-acclaimed blair babies, the South London native impressed the music industry at large with his gripping storytelling and honest perspective on life in Britain. Armed with co-signs from some of the scene’s top tastemakers and valid comparisons to fellow storyteller and South Londoner Dave, Ceebo is quickly establishing himself as a standout voice in the UK rap game—one whose voice is already leaving a lasting impression.

Here, he talks to JP about growing up Pentecostal and the positive effect it’s had on his life and music, why he chose not to do up drill while developing his sound, the current state and future of ‘UK ug’, new project Bloccstar, and more.

Filmed at UD Music / The Talent House.

Catch up on Ceebo’s discography, after the jump.


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