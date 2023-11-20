Snoop Dogg Shares ‘Natural High’ Update After Announcing He’s Quitting Smoking, Fans Tell Him to Stay Strong

The decision to quit cannabis inspired different reactions online. Although fans have expressed shock and skepticism, many others have shown support for Snoop on social media.

“I’m still standing strong with you Snoop I mean that,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“You will have a normal sleeping pattern after two to three weeks. In the meantime, you will have to just let your mind adjust to the absence of THC,” wrote another commenter. “We all know you are strong and powerful as ever. You know you got this!”