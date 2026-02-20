Music

Chris Brown’s Ex and Current Girlfriend Trade Shots Online: 'You a Lame for Running to the Internet'

Their dispute started when Diamond accused Brown of trying to sabotage her current relationship.

Jada Wallace with Chris Brown and Diamond Brown.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; thediamondbrown/Instagram

Diamond Brown, ex-girlfriend and mother of one of Chris Brown’s children, has been going back-and-forth online with the singer’s current girlfriend, Jada Wallace.

In the comments of an Instagram post, Diamond accused Brown of “making threats to my MAN” because “I’m trying to move forward,” claiming she has ignored previous instances, even though he has allegedly tried to “ruin my relationships.”

Wallace came to the singer’s defense, calling out Diamond for going public with her complaints about Brown. “You a lame for running to the internet. Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter,” she wrote.

In response, Diamond alleges she only prevented Brown from seeing her when he “spazzed” on the parents of his child’s best friend "about a sleepover after her birthday party,” according to TMZ.

Diamond allegedly followed that up by telling Wallace to keep her mouth shut because she’s unaware of what is going on between them. She then insinuated that Wallace is pregnant, writing, “Leave me and mines alone!” adding, “Worry about your new baby on the way,” along with a middle finger emoji.

Brown seemingly addressed their dispute in an Instagram Stories post. “I ain't playing no internet games,” he wrote.

Related Stories

Chris Brown wearing illuminated shoulder pads and a cap sings passionately on stage, holding a microphone.
Music

Chris Brown Says ‘They Need Me’ After Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Brown shared some words immediately following Bad Bunny's halftime performance.

Alex Ocho221 days ago
Chris Brown wearing a sparkly knit hat and a brown coat over a turtleneck in a well-lit indoor setting with ornate architecture.
Music

Chris Brown Leaves Paris Fan Furious After 6-Hour Wait Ends in Viral SUV Kick

The moment unfolded when a frustrated fan lashed out after Brown walked past without stopping to interact.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Chris Brown Seemingly Responds to Defamation Lawsuit Dismissal: ‘Show No Weakness’

The R&B and pop vocalist warned fans against listening "to the misinformed."

Jaelani Turner-Williams246 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App