Chris Brown’s Ex and Current Girlfriend Trade Shots Online: 'You a Lame for Running to the Internet'

Diamond Brown, ex-girlfriend and mother of one of Chris Brown’s children, has been going back-and-forth online with the singer’s current girlfriend, Jada Wallace.

In the comments of an Instagram post, Diamond accused Brown of “making threats to my MAN” because “I’m trying to move forward,” claiming she has ignored previous instances, even though he has allegedly tried to “ruin my relationships.”

Wallace came to the singer’s defense, calling out Diamond for going public with her complaints about Brown. “You a lame for running to the internet. Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter,” she wrote.

In response, Diamond alleges she only prevented Brown from seeing her when he “spazzed” on the parents of his child’s best friend "about a sleepover after her birthday party,” according to TMZ.

Diamond allegedly followed that up by telling Wallace to keep her mouth shut because she’s unaware of what is going on between them. She then insinuated that Wallace is pregnant, writing, “Leave me and mines alone!” adding, “Worry about your new baby on the way,” along with a middle finger emoji.