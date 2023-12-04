Nelly Rubs Ashanti’s Stomach Onstage After Being Encouraged to ‘Seal the Deal’

After Ashanti placed her hands on her midsection onstage, Nelly rubbed the singer's stomach, before she playfully smacked his hands away. The couple got cheers from the audience while producer Polow da Don encouraged Nelly and Ashanti to "seal the deal." Joke or not, the internet is talking.

News of an Ashanti pregnancy hasn't been confirmed, but Nelly has promised his Instagram followers that he'd make the Grammy Award-winner a mother, especially after she gifted him a lavish car for his 49th birthday.

Although Ashanti has no children, the hypothetical new baby would be Nelly's third, as he shares a daughter, Chanelle Haynes, 29, and son, Cornell Haynes III, 24, with former partner Channetta Valentine.

Having rekindled their romance this year, Ashanti and Nelly first dated in the early 2000s before splitting in 2013. Nelly and Ashanti are also rumored to have a new collaboration featuring Juicy J and produced by Jermaine Dupri, announced fifteen years after the release of their 2008 song "Body On Me" with Akon.