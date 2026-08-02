Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean Will Host Inaugural Jamaican Day Parade on August 8

Under the theme “Jamaica Rising: One People. One Legacy. One Future.” founder Dr. Bill Tinglin frames the event as a long-term movement to preserve culture, expand education, empower communities, and drive economic growth across the Jamaican diaspora, including signature floats for Cornwall, Middlesex, and Surrey counties.

Timed to Jamaica’s Emancipendence season between Emancipation Day and Independence Day, the parade focuses exclusively on Jamaican heritage—distinct from the broader West Indian American Day Carnival—and invites schools, churches, athletes, and community groups to participate.

Brooklyn will host New York City’s first-ever Jamaican Day Parade on August 8, with thousands expected along Flatbush Avenue for reggae, marching bands, floats, and a free street festival spotlighting Jamaican food and culture.

Brooklyn is getting ready to throw a celebration unlike anything New York City has seen before. On August 8, the borough will host the inaugural Jamaican Day Parade, the first official parade in city history dedicated entirely to Jamaican culture. Organizers expect thousands to line Flatbush Avenue as the free event fills the streets with reggae, marching bands, towering floats, traditional food, and a sea of black, green, and gold. According to PIX 11, the day kicks off with a 9 a.m. gathering before the parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Bob Marley Boulevard—the co-named intersection of Church and Flatbush avenues—and travels north through Brooklyn's Little Caribbean neighborhood before ending at Dr. Ronald McNair Park.

A street festival and block party will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring DJs including Federation Sound, live entertainment, cultural showcases, and vendors serving Jamaican staples like jerk chicken and curry goat. Schools, churches, athletes, youth organizations, elected officials, community groups, and alumni associations will all be part of the procession. The timing is no accident. Although Aug. 8 is not a national holiday in Jamaica, it lands squarely within the island's annual "Emancipendence" season—the weeklong celebration connecting Emancipation Day on August 1 and Independence Day on August 6. Those festivities often continue into the following weekend, especially in diaspora communities. With Brooklyn home to one of the largest Jamaican populations outside Jamaica, organizers see New York as the perfect stage for a celebration focused exclusively on Jamaican heritage. Unlike the city's annual West Indian American Day Carnival, this event shines the spotlight on Jamaica alone. That vision is summed up in this year's theme: "Jamaica Rising: One People. One Legacy. One Future." Organizers say the parade is designed to do more than celebrate for a day. The Jamaica Rising movement centers on four long-term goals: preserving Jamaican culture, expanding educational opportunities, empowering communities, and creating economic growth across the diaspora.