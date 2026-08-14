Reggae Land 2026: History Was Made

From July 31 to August 2, 2026, Reggae Land returned to Milton Keynes National Bowl for its biggest edition yet, bringing together more than 120 artists across seven stages. The three-day festival built on its previous success, celebrating reggae, dancehall, dub, jungle and Caribbean culture alongside food, carnival entertainment and soundsystem culture.



The headline acts included Burna Boy, Julian Marley and Masicka on Friday, followed by Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage, Tarrus Riley, Barrington Levy, Kranium and Konshens on Saturday. Sunday delivered perhaps the most anticipated bill, with Vybz Kartel making his Reggae Land debut alongside Shaggy, Shenseea, Super Cat, Mr Vegas, Inner Circle, Third World and Sanchez. One of the weekend's major talking points was the collaboration between Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage, billed as The King & The Royals. This team-up proved to be one of the festival’s standout moments, bringing together two generations of reggae royalty for a memorable performance.



Vybz Kartel's appearance was another significant moment, marking his first performance at the festival. Kranium also spoke afterwards about performing his more explicit material at a family-friendly event, explaining that he adapted his set while still delivering popular tracks such as “In Charge” and “We Can”. The festival attracted a huge audience, with Milton Keynes reporting an estimated 135,000 visitors to the city for Reggae Land.



Overall, the 2026 event reinforced the festival’s position as one of the UK’s largest celebrations of reggae and Caribbean culture, while its expanded three-day format and high-profile international line-up pushed it to another level.



Relive some of the performances below. Tickets for the 2027 edition are on-sale now.