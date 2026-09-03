Ibiza-Born ‘Flower Power’ Set To Make U.S. Debut At Pacha New York

A legendary Ibiza institution is crossing the Atlantic. On September 27, Pacha New York will welcome Flower Power to Brooklyn for the very first time, with Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Nic Fanciulli and Grammy-winning house music pioneer Roger Sanchez leading the celebration.



Born at Pacha Ibiza in 1981, Flower Power has become one of the most beloved nights in dance music, and more than four decades later, its core values of freedom, self-expression, creativity and connection remain at the heart of the event. The New York debut will reinterpret the spirit of Flower Power Ibiza for a Brooklyn audience through immersive production, theatrical performances and a dynamic dancefloor.



Fanciulli, founder of Saved Records, and Sanchez represent different chapters of house music’s evolution, making their pairing particularly fitting for a night built around musical discovery. Together, they will guide audiences through sounds spanning generations, connecting the history of dance music with its contemporary energy.

The event also marks another milestone in Pacha New York’s inaugural season. Since opening this summer, the Brooklyn venue has hosted internationally-acclaimed artists including Solomun, Michael Bibi, Black Coffee and ANOTR, establishing itself as a major destination for electronic music in North America.



For tickets and more info, head here.