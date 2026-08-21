ENNY Puts On For LDN In The 2026 Hennessy Cypher

From South London to the global stage, ENNY continues to put her own stamp on hip-hop. Her incisive writing and understated delivery have made her one of the UK rap scene’s most respected voices, and now she brings her sauce to the Hennessy Cypher’s 15th edition, joining Kwesi Arthur (Ghana), Fena Gitu (Kenya), Suspect 95 (Côte d’Ivoire), Yanga Chief (South Africa) and Tenor (Cameroon), soundtracked by Sarz, the Nigerian super-producer.



The cypher puts ENNY in conversation with artists from across Africa and the diaspora. As a British-Nigerian artist, she brings a distinctly London perspective to proceedings, while Sarz’s production gives each artist space to bring their own style to the session. ENNY’s verse carries the qualities that have become central to her work: thoughtful lyricism, an effortless delivery and a knack for saying exactly what she needs to say.

“The Hennessy Cypher was a great experience,” says ENNY. “Connecting with other talented artists and being able to be proud of my Nigerian heritage while continuing to represent the UK in the Cypher is awesome. It’s important that artistic and cultural representation is continually platformed to further the evolution of music and artists in the diaspora.”



Now in its 15th year, the Hennessy Cypher continues to bring together artists from across the continent and diaspora, with hip-hop at the centre of the conversation. “The art of blending is at the heart of Hennessy,” says Aimee Kellen, Moët Hennessy MEA’s Regional Marketing Director.



“Just as distinct eaux-de-vie are brought together to create something exceptional, this year’s Cypher unites six remarkable voices from across Africa and the United Kingdom, each bringing their own perspective and energy. It is a privilege to create a space where these artists can meet, collaborate and make something that could only exist through their collective talent.”



Press play on the 2026 Hennessy Cyper above.