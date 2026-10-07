24 Hours In Amsterdam With Seth Troxler & El Tony

For the past few months, El Tony (a brand pushing the South American-derived non-alcoholic drink known as mate) has been hosting a series of Selected Sessions parties across Europe mixing house music with street and skate culture.

Mate’s roots stretch back centuries to the Indigenous Guaraní people of South America. Traditionally made by steeping yerba mate leaves in hot water, the herbal infusion is shared from a gourd—a hollow vessel made from materials including wood, leather, metal or plastic—and sipped through a metal straw. Its energising properties have since made it a cultural staple across Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and southern Brazil.