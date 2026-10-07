24 Hours In Amsterdam With Seth Troxler & El Tony

For the past few months, El Tony (a brand pushing the South American-derived non-alcoholic drink known as mate) has been hosting a series of Selected Sessions parties across Europe mixing house music with street and skate culture.
Mate’s roots stretch back centuries to the Indigenous Guaraní people of South America. Traditionally made by steeping yerba mate leaves in hot water, the herbal infusion is shared from a gourd—a hollow vessel made from materials including wood, leather, metal or plastic—and sipped through a metal straw. Its energising properties have since made it a cultural staple across Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and southern Brazil.
After taking its events to cities across the continent, the brand landed in the airy Skatecafe in Amsterdam Noord for the latest edition. The line-up featured house heavyweight Seth Troxler alongside local DJs Moxes and Emvae, while some of the city’s best skaters took to a halfpipe in the middle of the venue, weaving tricks into the action as the DJs kept the soundtrack moving.
The event reflects mate’s growing presence in the Netherlands, where the drink has become something of a staple. Originally imported from South America, the naturally caffeinated, vegan-friendly drink has found a new audience among Dutch consumers looking for an alternative to traditional soft and energy drinks.