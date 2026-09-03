Eric Adams Hops on a Citi Bike in Yesterday's Clothes After Celebrating 66th Birthday

Key Takeaways
- Eric Adams celebrated his 66th birthday with a surprise party at Mimi's, where friends Todd Shapiro, Mitch Modell, and John Catsimatidis presented him with a cake.
- The former New York City mayor rode a Citi Bike through Midtown the next morning in the same white shirt, red tie, and tan pants he wore the night before.
- Adams brushed off the attention by asking: "Don’t you all party all night on your birthday?" — staying true to the nightlife-loving image he cultivated as mayor.
Eric Adams looks like he might have had himself a fun 66th birthday, after being spotted on a Citi Bike in the same clothes he wore the night before.
As reported by The New York Post, the former New York City mayor was photographed on 46th Street near Madison Avenue on Tuesday (September 1), just hours after spending time with friends at Italian restaurant Mimi’s.
Adams was dressed in business casual, a white shirt, red tie and tan pants — the exact same outfit he wore while at dinner, which also brought out public relations executive Todd Shapiro and sporting goods chief executive officer Mitch Modell.
"After 22 years in the NYPD, I thought I could spot a setup," Adams posted on X afterward. "But Mitch Modell, John Catsimatidis, and Todd Shapiro got me. I walked into a meeting and straight into a surprise birthday cake. Three real New Yorkers, and three very smooth operators!"
Adams replied to the Post's photo of him the following day, questioning why it was a surprise that he cut loose for his birthday. "Hold on a second. Don’t you all party all night on your birthday?"
The former mayor has been unapologetic for his propensity to celebrate, and in an interview with Ziwe Fumudoh last November, Adams proposed a 24-hour party district in New York City. Adams also boasted about being in his mid-60s with six-pack abs, which he would later flaunt in a shirtless picture posted to social media.