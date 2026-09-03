Eric Adams Hops on a Citi Bike in Yesterday's Clothes After Celebrating 66th Birthday

Eric Adams looks like he might have had himself a fun 66th birthday, after being spotted on a Citi Bike in the same clothes he wore the night before.

As reported by The New York Post, the former New York City mayor was photographed on 46th Street near Madison Avenue on Tuesday (September 1), just hours after spending time with friends at Italian restaurant Mimi’s.

Adams was dressed in business casual, a white shirt, red tie and tan pants — the exact same outfit he wore while at dinner, which also brought out public relations executive Todd Shapiro and sporting goods chief executive officer Mitch Modell.