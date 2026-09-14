Music

Culture Collective Will Bring 70 Artists To Ibiza For An Art Weekender

Transforming three of the island’s most celebrated venues—Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS]—into immersive spaces for artistic discovery.

Image via The Night League
Image via The Night League

From Sept. 11–13, 2026, Culture Collective will bring the worlds of contemporary art, music, fashion and technology together in Ibiza, transforming three of the island’s most beloved venues—Hï Ibiza, Ushuaïa Ibiza and [UNVRS]—into immersive spaces for artistic discovery.

Presented by W1 Curates and The Night League, the Ibiza Art Weekend will feature 70 (!) international artists and 20 speakers, with a programme of new commissions, exhibitions, live art and conversations. Highlights will include works by Sir Michael Craig-Martin, Marina Abramović, VHILS, Hajime Sorayama, David Bailey and PichiAvo, alongside brand-new commissions by the likes of Domingo Zapata and Nazareno Biondo.

The programme opens at Hï Ibiza on Friday with the unveiling of Zapata’s new exterior artwork, created in partnership with Clive Christian Perfumes. The evening will also feature conversations with artists and cultural figures—such as Ian Davenport, Coco Dávez, Olivia Steele and Lorenzo Masnah—before continuing into a CamelPhat club night.

Saturday moves to Ushuaïa Ibiza for ANTS, while Sunday at [UNVRS] will see the unveiling of Biondo’s MORNING STAR, followed by an epic Carl Cox set.

The weekend builds on Culture Collective’s growing programme of art integrated into Ibiza’s nightlife spaces, all with the aim of challenging traditional ideas of where contemporary art belongs, taking it beyond the gallery and into shared cultural experiences.

For tickets and more info, head here.

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