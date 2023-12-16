Travis Scott Chicago Circus Maximus Tour Stop Canceled Hours Before Showtime

Some pointed out that the night before, Scott was an opener at the Soundstorm Festival in Saudi Arabia and possibly didn't make it back to the United States in time for the Chicago show. The concert was scheduled to be held at the United Center and will possibly be rescheduled for the second Circus Maximus leg, set to begin in January 2024. The tour has otherwise been a proven hit, with Scott selling out multiple locations, including his first headlining performance at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.