Azealia Banks has more thoughts about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud.
Banks took to Instagram on Sunday night, slamming Dot’s chart-topping diss tracks aimed at Drizzy, and dismissing any allegations of pedophilia.
"Y'all are really gassing Kendrick for being such a Drake fan that he stayed up (clearly on a substance) for almost five days to write meaningless love songs in which he spilled absolutely no tea," Banks wrote.
"The daughter thing is fake, metro makin bbl drizzy beats like Kanye ain't got the fattest bbl in rap. As a fellow Gemini, Kendrick clearly thought this would be a clever way to relaunch himself to the forefront given the lack of pop cultural fanfare from his last release. Women can tell a lot about a man by the way he moves."
The 32-year-old continued, "I don't need a degree in psychology to know that for a so-called Pulitzer [Prize] winner to use his platform in such a weak manner, completely obliterating any prestige associated with such an accolade is a clear sign of lack of self control and quite frankly homeboy sandman and Tupac deserve that accolade for hiphop because Kendrick is the most boring rapper ever. Tupac is not from the west coast babe, and he'd probably think you're a cornball."
In the caption, Azealia went on to say that Rick Ross and Kanye West have both gotten plastic surgery and that Kenny has “short man short dick insecurities.” She also caped for Drake, writing, "Why call Drake a pedophile when 17 is the legal age of consent, and in many states it's 16!!! ... Yall stupid if u think any points were made."
Azealia took shots at Kendrick earlier this month when she blasted his diss track “Euphoria,” calling him a “small, fake gangsta nepo [baby]” and saying, “Drake won.”