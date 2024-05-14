Azealia Banks has more thoughts about Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud.

Banks took to Instagram on Sunday night, slamming Dot’s chart-topping diss tracks aimed at Drizzy, and dismissing any allegations of pedophilia.

"Y'all are really gassing Kendrick for being such a Drake fan that he stayed up (clearly on a substance) for almost five days to write meaningless love songs in which he spilled absolutely no tea," Banks wrote.

"The daughter thing is fake, metro makin bbl drizzy beats like Kanye ain't got the fattest bbl in rap. As a fellow Gemini, Kendrick clearly thought this would be a clever way to relaunch himself to the forefront given the lack of pop cultural fanfare from his last release. Women can tell a lot about a man by the way he moves."