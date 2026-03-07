Music

Smokey Robinson Accused of Stalling Sexual Assault Case

The former housekeepers of the singer-songwriter claim he's being "evasive."

Smokey Robinson.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Smokey Robinson is being accused of attempting to "stall" a sexual battery lawsuit levied against him by his former housekeepers.

Robinson’s four accusers, who are being referred to as Jane Does in court documents, claimed to have formerly worked for the singer and his wife, Frances Gladney Robinson. As of last November, two more accusers, one being a man, have joined the lawsuit with claims that Robinson inappropriately touched their genitals and made suggestive remarks.

In a new report from TMZ, the lawyers representing Robinson’s accusers allege that the former Motown Records artist, 86, is intentionally delaying the case’s process.

John Harris, who represents the first four Jane Does, told the outlet that Robinson has been "evasive," while discovery responses appear to have been "designed to stall the progress of the case."

Harris also points to Robinson's use of the Fifth Amendment by claiming that the vocalist has been avoidant in answering questions and being involved in the civil case. Additionally, Robinson’s six accusers have participated in multiple depositions, while the singer has been accused of intimidating the plaintiffs with a $500 countersuit. Harris now wants the court to intervene so the case can move forward.

While at least four of the plaintiffs claim that Robinson’s alleged sexual contact occurred from 2007 to 2024, the artist has denied all allegations by claiming extortion, defamation and elder abuse.

In December, Robinson’s legal team won a ruling for accusers to surrender their cell phones to access their text messages, call logs and other communication that could signal coordination of the lawsuit.

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