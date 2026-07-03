Smokey Robinson

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Smokey Robinson.
Music

Smokey Robinson Accused of Stalling Sexual Assault Case

The former housekeepers of the singer-songwriter claim he's being "evasive."

Jaelani Turner-Williams132 days ago
Smokey Robinson Sexual Assault Accusers Ordered to Turn Over Cell Phones
Music

Smokey Robinson Wins Court Order Forcing Accusers to Surrender Cell Phones

'We are pleased to finally be able to access information that will help the court, a jury, and the public know the truth,' his attorney said, in part.

Bernadette Giacomazzo222 days ago
Latest Smokey Robinson Sexual Battery Accuser is a Man
Music

Latest Smokey Robinson Sexual Battery Accuser Is a Man

In a statement, the music legend's attorney denied the claims.

Bernadette Giacomazzo240 days ago
Smokey Robinson.
Music

Smokey Robinson: Judge Rules Singer's Sexual Assault Accusers Can Remain Anonymous

The Motown legend's team wanted their identities to be revealed.

Trey Alston307 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Smokey Robinson with Moderator Stevie Van Zandt discuss the new album "What the World Needs Now" at SiriusXM Studios on April 23, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Smokey Robinson Files $500 Million Countersuit for Defamation, Elder Abuse Over Rape Accusations

The singer-songwriter is suing his former housekeepers, who accused him of sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
Advertisement
Smokey Robinson, wearing a blue suit, smiles on stage with musicians in the background.
Music

Smokey Robinson's Lawyer Slams $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit's 'Bizarre Theatrics'

The 85-year-old Grammy winner's lawyer says the allegations are "false."

Trace William Cowen435 days ago
Smokey Robinson.
Music

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault by Fifth Woman (UPDATE)

A new lawsuit accusing Smokey Robinson of sexual assault was filed by former female employees.

Alex Ocho437 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Jimmie Allen, Lionel Richie, and Smokey Robinson attend the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Smokey Robinson Says He and Lionel Richie 'Tease' About Being Mistaken for Each Other

Robinson once signed an autograph for a fan but used Lionel Richie's name.

Jaelani Turner-Williams442 days ago
Smokey Robinson and D'Angelo
Music

Smokey Robinson Was 'Flabbergasted' When D'Angelo Covered His 1979 Song "Cruisin'"

D'Angelo's version of "Cruisin'" arrived on his 1995 debut album, 'Brown Sugar.'

tara mahadevan507 days ago
Split image of Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross
Music

Smokey Robinson Recalls Having Affair With Diana Ross While He Was Married

Smokey Robinson reveals that he had an affair with Diana Ross during his first marriage. “She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right til today," he said.

taramhdvn1176 days ago
Advertisement
Strandz Us Against The World
Music

UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”

Opening with a pitched-up sample of Smokey Robinson &amp; The Miracles’ “Who’s Gonna Take The Blame”, the influence of 50 Cent and G-Unit looms large on this one.

James Keith1331 days ago
.Paak and Smokey Robinson
Music

Watch Anderson .Paak Perform "Make It Better" With Smokey Robinson on 'Kimmel'

Anderson .Paak delivered his acclaimed fourth studio album 'Ventura' earlier this year, and now he's revisited one of its highlights on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Joe Price2478 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App