Latest Stories
Smokey Robinson Accused of Stalling Sexual Assault Case
The former housekeepers of the singer-songwriter claim he's being "evasive."
Smokey Robinson Wins Court Order Forcing Accusers to Surrender Cell Phones
'We are pleased to finally be able to access information that will help the court, a jury, and the public know the truth,' his attorney said, in part.
Latest Smokey Robinson Sexual Battery Accuser Is a Man
In a statement, the music legend's attorney denied the claims.
Smokey Robinson: Judge Rules Singer's Sexual Assault Accusers Can Remain Anonymous
The Motown legend's team wanted their identities to be revealed.
Smokey Robinson Files $500 Million Countersuit for Defamation, Elder Abuse Over Rape Accusations
The singer-songwriter is suing his former housekeepers, who accused him of sexual assault.
Smokey Robinson's Lawyer Slams $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit's 'Bizarre Theatrics'
The 85-year-old Grammy winner's lawyer says the allegations are "false."
Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault by Fifth Woman (UPDATE)
A new lawsuit accusing Smokey Robinson of sexual assault was filed by former female employees.
Smokey Robinson Says He and Lionel Richie 'Tease' About Being Mistaken for Each Other
Robinson once signed an autograph for a fan but used Lionel Richie's name.
Smokey Robinson Was 'Flabbergasted' When D'Angelo Covered His 1979 Song "Cruisin'"
D'Angelo's version of "Cruisin'" arrived on his 1995 debut album, 'Brown Sugar.'
Smokey Robinson Recalls Having Affair With Diana Ross While He Was Married
Smokey Robinson reveals that he had an affair with Diana Ross during his first marriage. “She’s a beautiful lady, and I love her right til today," he said.
UK Rap Newcomer Strandz Gives Us Early-00s Feels On “Us Against The World”
Opening with a pitched-up sample of Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “Who’s Gonna Take The Blame”, the influence of 50 Cent and G-Unit looms large on this one.
Watch Anderson .Paak Perform "Make It Better" With Smokey Robinson on 'Kimmel'
Anderson .Paak delivered his acclaimed fourth studio album 'Ventura' earlier this year, and now he's revisited one of its highlights on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'