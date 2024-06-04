Skilla Baby Lists Adele as One of His Dream Collaborators

Skilla Baby's list of dream collaborators includes some names that will surprise fans of the Detroit rapper.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine's Brenton Blanchet, Skilla Baby expressed his desire to collaborate with Adele.

“I would love to have a song with Adele,” he shared after singing her 2011 hit single "Someone Like You." He continued, “I just be doing stuff, for real. I don't put a limit on myself. I don't limit myself to, ‘OK, I'm just going to be a gangsta rapper. I'm just going to be a rapper today.’ I'm going to do what I feel like.”

Alongside Adele, Skilla Baby's list of dream collaborators includes several other female superstars. "Anita Baker, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, Nicki Minaj," Skilla said when asked if any artists on his wish-list would "surprise" people.

He also named 1990s R&B legends such as TLC, En Vogue, Brandy, and Monica.

"These are people I've been a fan of since I was, yay high," he explained. "But I'm a big fan of those girls, those artists. And any of the groups that I used to listen to or my mom used to listen to, TLC, that type of stuff, En Vogue. I would love to just for the culture like Brandy, Monica, Keyshia Cole, all those type of people, I would love to do music with them more than I would love to do music with rappers."

Skilla Baby is currently on tour his 17-date Vultures Eat the Most Tour, which began on May 30. The Detroit rapper is fresh off the release of his latest album, The Coldest, which dropped back in April and featured guest appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G, G Herbo, Flo Milli, NoCap, Mozzy, and Rob49.