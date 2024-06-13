A new romance isn't fully off the table for Shakira, but she has two children to think about before jumping back into the dating pool.

The three-time Grammy winner appears on the newest Rolling Stone cover, and toward the end of her lengthy profile, she spoke about the possibility of finding a new partner after breaking up with her ex, retired professional soccer player Gerard Piqué, in 2022. The former couple shares two sons, Sasha, 9, and Milan, 11.

In the past year, the 47-year-old singer has been spotted with athletes like Jimmy Butler and Lewis Hamilton, along with actor Lucien Laviscount, but played it coy to RS about having a specific love interest.

"I’m not thinking about that.... What space do I have for a man right now?" she told the publication. "What can I tell you, I like men. That’s the problem. I shouldn’t like them with everything that’s happened to me, but imagine how much I like men that I still like them. But having a formal relationship, I think my kids would have to be very prepared for that, and their emotional and psychological well-being is the priority."

"But, hey, I’m not opposed to having friends," she concluded.