Shakira Says She Won’t Write Anymore Songs About Ex Gerard Piqué

Don’t expect to hear Shakira take anymore shots at her ex Gerard Piqué in her future songs.

The Colombian music icon, 47, spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 ahead of the release of her twelfth studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), which officially dropped on Friday.

The album’s title is taken from a lyric on her hit “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap. The track, which has over 706 million views on YouTube, took aim at the FC Barcelona soccer player over his infidelity.

The Barranquilla native released a string of singles dissing her ex including “TQG” with Karol G, and “El Jefe” with Mexican regional band, Fuerza Regida—all of which appear on the new album. However, Shakira told Lowe that she's officially closing off this musical chapter with one last song.

On “Última,” one of two ballads on the album, Shakira expresses her gratitude for the time spent with Piqué and that despite attempts to reconcile, their mismatched lifestyles led to the end of their relationship.

The singer told Lowe that “Última” almost didn’t make the cut over time constraints.

"I said, I got one more song here and it's like, it's—I gotta spit it out or I won't be able to, you know. I'll choke. I need to get this one out," Shakira said at the 37:20 mark, per People.

"The people at Sony [Music] were like, 'No, no, no, no, there's no more time. This needs to be shipped, otherwise we're not going to make it to have the vinyls ready. You can't do anything else with this album,'" she continued.