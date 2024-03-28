Shakira and 'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Get Dinner Together in NYC After Times Square Show

Does Shakira have a new man in her life?

The Colombian superstar, 47, is currently on the promotional trail for her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), her first studio release in seven years, which officially dropped last Friday.

Following a high profile appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer performed a surprise free concert on Times Square’s TSX stage in New York City, drawing a crowd of more than 40,000 fans, according to People.