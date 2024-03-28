Shakira and 'Emily in Paris' Star Lucien Laviscount Get Dinner Together in NYC After Times Square Show

Does Shakira have a new man in her life?
The Colombian superstar, 47, is currently on the promotional trail for her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry), her first studio release in seven years, which officially dropped last Friday.
Following a high profile appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the singer performed a surprise free concert on Times Square’s TSX stage in New York City, drawing a crowd of more than 40,000 fans, according to People.
Among the crowd of concertgoers who were left dazzled by the global superstar was none other than Lucien Laviscount. The British actor, 31, currently stars in Netflix’s Emily in Paris and played Shakira’s love interest in the steamy music video for her album’s lead single, “Puntería” featuring Cardi B.
Following the performance, the two appeared to grab dinner together at the Carbone restaurant near SoHo, per TMZ.
However, the outlet says that there were no definitive signs of PDA.
Shakira’s latest album is titled after a lyric from her hit song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” which takes aim at her ex, former FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué, 37, over his infidelity.
Coincidentally, Shakira and Piqué met on the set of the music video for her 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time For Africa),” before making their relationship official the following year. They share sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9, who reside with their mom in Miami, Florida as part of their custody agreement.
Only time will tell if Shakira and Laviscount are actually a couple or just scene partners turned friends.