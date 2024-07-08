Shaboozey's "A Bar Song" Tops Hot 100, Besting J-Kwon's Original "Tipsy" Peak in 2004

The "Tipsy"-sampling country music record is Shaboozey's first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jul 08, 2024
Shaboozey took J-Kwon's 2004 single "Tipsy" and turned it into a Billboard Hot 100 smash.

According to Billboard, Shaboozey's single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has reached No. 1, succeeding Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" as the latest chart-topping country song by a Black artist. The Nigerian-American act was also featured on Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter, on tracks "Spaghettii" and "Sweet ★ Honey ★ Buckiin.'"

At the 2024 BET Awards, Shaboozey hit the stage with J-Kwon for a mash-up of their respective tracks, although "A Bar Song" has topped "Tipsy" 20 years after the song was released. On the Billboard Hot 100, "Tipsy" peaked at No. 2 in April 2004, while going No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart for five weeks that same year.

Following the excitement of their performance, Shaboozey and J-Kwon spoke to Entertainment Tonight, with the latter saying that he was in the "Shaboozey business."

"This was crazy, man," J-Kwon added. "This is so big for me. I just wanted to see him explode; he did that; he's been exploding."

Shaboozey added it was "very simple" to decide in interpolating the song since it relates to the Nashville bar scene. As for another link-up between him and J-Kwon, we could see another hit in the future, hopefully on a deluxe edition of Shaboozey's album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going.

