Sexyy Red Shares Her 2024 Post-Birth Plans: 'Imma Be a Whole New Sexyy Red'

Sexyy Red is keeping it real and NSFW in 2024.
On Dec. 30, she shared her New Year's plans in a clip posted to social media, appearing to be exhausted from a busy year and her second pregnancy, which she revealed in October.
"I cannot wait to have this baby. O-M-G," she began in the 52-second video. "It's up."
The St. Louis native then looks over and briefly plays with her her son, Chuckie, who's nickname is "Sexyy Junior."
At the 32-second point, the "Pound Town" rapper adds, "I'm gettin' so thick in these streets. When I drop, Imma be a whole new Sexyy Red."
She continues, "That bitch from 2023, she was cool. This new Sexyy Red... Super thick, super pretty, get money, you know... Just that."
Sexyy Red was definitely on her paper chase in her breakout year, releasing songs like the aforementioned "Pound Town," "SkeeYee," "Hood Rats," and "Shake Yo Dreads," all included on her second mixtape Hood's Hottest Princess. Sexyy Red was also on Drake's latest album For All the Dogs, collaborating with Champagne Papi and SZA on "Rich Baby Daddy."
At the beginning of last month, the 25-year-old artist dropped the deluxe edition of Hood's Hottest Princess, with Chief Keef featured on "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) [Remix]." The single has made Cardi B a fan amid her recent breakup with Offset, and Sexyy Red also hinted towards a future collaboration with the Grammy Award-winner.