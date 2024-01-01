Sexyy Red Shares Her 2024 Post-Birth Plans: 'Imma Be a Whole New Sexyy Red'

Sexyy Red is keeping it real and NSFW in 2024.

On Dec. 30, she shared her New Year's plans in a clip posted to social media, appearing to be exhausted from a busy year and her second pregnancy, which she revealed in October.

"I cannot wait to have this baby. O-M-G," she began in the 52-second video. "It's up."

The St. Louis native then looks over and briefly plays with her her son, Chuckie, who's nickname is "Sexyy Junior."

At the 32-second point, the "Pound Town" rapper adds, "I'm gettin' so thick in these streets. When I drop, Imma be a whole new Sexyy Red."