Rumi Carter Succeeds Older Sister Blue Ivy by Becoming Youngest Female Artist on Hot 100

On the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated Apr. 13, "Protector" made its debut at No. 42, meaning Rumi has officially surpassed her older sister, Blue Ivy Carter, in the youngest-charting female artist feat. The 12-year-old's official debut was in 2019, when Ivy appeared on "Brown Skin Girl" alongside Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid, which peaked at No. 76 on the chart.

The song came just seven years after Ivy's voice was heard on Jay-Z's 2012 single "Glory," her name listed as "B.I.C." in the credits. The song, which was released shortly after her birth, reached No. 63 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and No. 23 on Hot Rap Songs.

Rumi's history-making achievement shouldn't cause any competition in the Carters' household, as Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been sure to give all three of their children their own shine. Bey dedicated her 2020 visual album, Black Is King, to her son, Sir Carter, who's also Rumi's twin brother. Blue Ivy made her onstage debut last summer, when she performed alongside her mother during select dates of the Renaissance World Tour.