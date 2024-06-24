Rihanna Puts Fan's Hat Back on After Accidentally Knocking It Off: 'Whew, Put It Back On'

Rihanna, ever the hair mogul, groomed a fan's tresses after accidentally knocking off their hat during Paris Fashion Week.

The singer and beauty entrepreneur was attending the ASAP Rocky x American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show when she stopped outside to greet fans and paparazzi. One of the lucky fans—a woman wearing a snapback—lost her hat while hugging Rih. "Almost getting my wig snatched by riri," the video is captioned.

"Oh! Sorry baby girl," Rih tells the woman after her hat fell, noting that her hair were slightly unkempt. "Whew! Put it back on!"