Rihanna Puts Fan's Hat Back on After Accidentally Knocking It Off: 'Whew, Put It Back On'

Rihanna, ever the hair mogul, groomed a fan's tresses after accidentally knocking off their hat during Paris Fashion Week.
The singer and beauty entrepreneur was attending the ASAP Rocky x American Sabotage by AWGE Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show when she stopped outside to greet fans and paparazzi. One of the lucky fans—a woman wearing a snapback—lost her hat while hugging Rih. "Almost getting my wig snatched by riri," the video is captioned.
"Oh! Sorry baby girl," Rih tells the woman after her hat fell, noting that her hair were slightly unkempt. "Whew! Put it back on!"
While it might have been too late for the woman to grab some Fenty Hair goodies for the occasion, others resonated with her embarrassment, giving their commentary about the moment on X.
While Rih remains tight-lipped about plans to drop her ninth album, her new haircare venture launched earlier this month, with a Fenty Hair launch party being thrown in L.A. to celebrate the occasion.
"Evolving as a woman and even as an artist, hair has been such a huge part of that and a reflection of whatever I'm feeling. So, it changes a lot and my hair goes through a lot," she said at the event, per People. "Making this brand, I had to consider all of those things. I want to look fly, but I want my hair to be healthy. How do I do that? All of my products need to strengthen and repair while I'm out just being fabulous."