Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Kept It Playful for Valentine's Day in Paris

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spent Valentine's Day in the City of Lights.
Nearly a month after the couple made separate show-stopping appearances in the French city, on Wednesday night, the couple stepped out for a romantic dinner at Italian restaurant César. The pair complimented each other in oversized sunglasses and luxe brown outfits and spent a solo evening without their sons, RZA, 1, and 6-month-old Riot Rose.
Throughout the night, Rocky and Rih noticed photographers clamoring to get shots of them, and the couple played it up for them, posing and making gestures in front of restaurant windows.
In January, Rih made a major return to Paris Fashion Week, attending the Dior Couture show and having a surprise encounter with Natalie Portman. Around the same time, Rocky previewed a new song, titled "Whiskey" featuring Westside Gunn during an orchestral set for charity program Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes. For the show, Rocky wore custom Beats by Dre headphones covered in 1,200 costume pearls.
Individually, the couple will reportedly release new music soon, particularly Rocky, who revealed to Complex last July that his fourth studio album will have production from Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, Madlib, the Alchemist, Hit-Boy and more.