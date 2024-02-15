Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Kept It Playful for Valentine's Day in Paris

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spent Valentine's Day in the City of Lights.

Nearly a month after the couple made separate show-stopping appearances in the French city, on Wednesday night, the couple stepped out for a romantic dinner at Italian restaurant César. The pair complimented each other in oversized sunglasses and luxe brown outfits and spent a solo evening without their sons, RZA, 1, and 6-month-old Riot Rose.

Throughout the night, Rocky and Rih noticed photographers clamoring to get shots of them, and the couple played it up for them, posing and making gestures in front of restaurant windows.