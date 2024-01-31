ASAP Rocky Designed Beats Headphones Covered in 1,200 Pearls for Paris Gig

Slight flex from Beats by Dre: ASAP Rocky designed and wore some custom Beats Studio Pro headphones at a Paris show where he debuted his new song.
In an Instagram post following the event, the brand shared that the headphones were encrusted with 1,200 costume pearls. Conceived by Rocky, the elaborate accessory was worn during the French charity program Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes.
During his multi-song set, Rocky premiered "Whiskey," which features Westside Gunn.
The song is a special link-up between the New York natives, marking their first in nearly two years, following "Shootouts in Soho."
2023 was a year of fashion for Rocky, who launched his F1 x Puma collection in Las Vegas in November. The Harlem rapper is also preparing his fourth studio album, which he teased to Complex last July, when he mentioned that song leaks have delayed the release.
"These dummies got to stop leaking shit," he told Complex's Jordan Rose. "Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board, but right now I think it’s in a place where we tightened it up and we really can’t make or break anything right now."
ASAP Rocky's last album was 2018's Testing.