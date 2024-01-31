ASAP Rocky Designed Beats Headphones Covered in 1,200 Pearls for Paris Gig

Slight flex from Beats by Dre: ASAP Rocky designed and wore some custom Beats Studio Pro headphones at a Paris show where he debuted his new song.

In an Instagram post following the event, the brand shared that the headphones were encrusted with 1,200 costume pearls. Conceived by Rocky, the elaborate accessory was worn during the French charity program Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes.

During his multi-song set, Rocky premiered "Whiskey," which features Westside Gunn.