ASAP Rocky Previews New Song Featuring Westside Gunn at Paris Show

It's not clear when we can expect Rocky's new album to arrive. In an interview with Jordan Rose for Complex last July, Rocky made a point to highlight the impact leaks have on an artist being able to carry out their vision as intended.

"These dummies got to stop leaking shit," he said at the time. "Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board, but right now I think it’s in a place where we tightened it up and we really can’t make or break anything right now."

As for Morrissey, Rocky told GQ back in 2021 that he and the ex-Smiths singer had been working together. This marks the fulfillment of a long-held goal for Rocky, who told Complex way back in 2018 that he was hoping to collaborate with Morrissey.

"I might have to fuck with Morrissey, on some Smiths shit," he said during a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. "Make some emo, real, retro-infused, motherfuckin' 2018 shit, man."