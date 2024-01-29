ASAP Rocky Previews New Song Featuring Westside Gunn at Paris Show

This May will mark six years since the release of ASAP Rocky’s most recent full-length studio album, Testing. In the years since, fans have received no shortage of teases, sometimes in the form of live performances and sometimes in the form of Morrissey-referencing descriptions. Thanks to a recent Paris event, fans were given more of the former this month.
During his multi-song appearance on the French charity program Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, Rocky previewed a track tentatively titled “Whiskey.” As heard in the excitingly strings-assisted clip below, the track, which may or may not be part of Rocky's next album, does indeed feature contributions from Westside Gunn.
Studious Rocky fans will note that this is in line with a prior tease from Gunn himself, who shared photos last November following a session with Rocky and Gorillaz.
"Don’t ask if we cooked something," Gunn said at the time. "OF COURSE WE DID."
Rocky and Gunn previously linked for "Shootouts in Soho" back in 2022.
It's not clear when we can expect Rocky's new album to arrive. In an interview with Jordan Rose for Complex last July, Rocky made a point to highlight the impact leaks have on an artist being able to carry out their vision as intended.
"These dummies got to stop leaking shit," he said at the time. "Every time, we have to go back to the drawing board, but right now I think it’s in a place where we tightened it up and we really can’t make or break anything right now."
As for Morrissey, Rocky told GQ back in 2021 that he and the ex-Smiths singer had been working together. This marks the fulfillment of a long-held goal for Rocky, who told Complex way back in 2018 that he was hoping to collaborate with Morrissey.
"I might have to fuck with Morrissey, on some Smiths shit," he said during a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. "Make some emo, real, retro-infused, motherfuckin' 2018 shit, man."