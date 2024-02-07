People Are Impressed With North West's Basketball Dribbling Skills

After making her musical talents known on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming Vultures project and coming up with a music video treatment, North West has showcased yet another talent in a TikTok video.
In a post on her shared TikTok account with her mother Kim Kardashian, the ten-year-old star featured in a video showing off her basketball skills in a choreographed dance. "This is the 27th time so my dribbling kind of mid," she captioned the post, which has received over 199k likes.
But it's not the only basketball clip she's recently uploaded to TikTok, either, as she posted another choreographed clip with her showing off her hooping skills. In the clip, much like the last, she never looks down at the ball.
After the clips made their way to other social media sites, Kim and Kanye fans alike were quick to point out how she didn't look at the ball when dancing in the first video.
Ye and Kim's daughter has been on TikTok for a while now, and she's continually gone viral for her clips which have included everything from dance routines to reviews of her mother's makeup brand.
In a recent clip last month, she shared her "honest" review of Skkn by Kim. "So first we got the matte lipsticks, and then we got the matte lipliners," she said in the video. Ultimately she deduced that she thinks the makeup is dinner-appropriate and is something that people should "would wear all the time."