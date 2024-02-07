People Are Impressed With North West's Basketball Dribbling Skills

After making her musical talents known on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's upcoming Vultures project and coming up with a music video treatment, North West has showcased yet another talent in a TikTok video.

In a post on her shared TikTok account with her mother Kim Kardashian, the ten-year-old star featured in a video showing off her basketball skills in a choreographed dance. "This is the 27th time so my dribbling kind of mid," she captioned the post, which has received over 199k likes.