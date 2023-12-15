North West Raps About Trappings of Fame on New Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Track

As fans largely expected and emotionally prepared for, unless they’re especially dedicated to self-inflicted anguish, midnight came and went without the streaming rollout of the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s Ty Dolla Sign collab project Vultures.

Overnight, Ye and Ty held another livestreamed listening event, swapping out Miami for Las Vegas. Joining them for much of the livestream was Ye’s oldest daughter with Kim Kardashian, North West. Earlier this week, North received high marks from Ye fans for her appearance on a possible Vultures track teased during a prior listening event in Miami. In that track, she introduced herself as “Miss Westie.”

At the latest Vultures event, that song was played again, this time with the addition of a new intro in which Ye's heard saying, “Northie, come out and play!” But fans also got a preview of another apparent Vultures cut featuring vocals from North, who this time joins Charlie Wilson on a track that opens with a sample of Sha’Carri Richardson.