Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Hit With House Arrest Order After Threatening Offset

A string of DMs between Petty and Offset surfaced as well. "Where you located," Offset asked. "You n***as old ash in female business with no money for war. Don't post me either since you a gangsta right.”

"I'm outside gangster," Petty wrote in one reply. "Shut the fuck up n***a. You ain't get no get back for dem n***as killing your people try me if you want p***y.”

Offset continued to call Petty old and broke, which led to another out of pocket response regarding Takeoff’s death. “Use that money to get dem n***az that killed ya partner my g datz gangster. … If n***a would’ve killed my n***a I would’ve killed everything moving datz facts everybody getting parked," wrote the father of Nicki Minaj's about-to-turn-3-year-old son.

The Migos MC posted a video amid the back-and-forth, laughing as he exited a private jet. “These n***as broke. We hopping off jets, bitch, y’all n***as standing outside,” Offset said between hysterical cackles.