Nelly and Ashanti Hold Baby Shower at Dolce & Gabbana Store in New York

With the help of luxury clothing brand Dolce & Gabbana, Nelly held it down on baby shower duties for his wife, Ashanti.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, attended the special occasion at a D&G store in New York City, where among the attendees were Fat Joe and his wife, Lorena Cartagena. Joey Crack has long joked that his 2021 Verzuz battle against Ja Rule was the cause of Ashanti and Nelly reconciling after the couple had been broken up for a decade.

Clips from the event show a surprised Ashanti emerging from an elevator, where she was greeted by family and friends. Another video showed Nelly joking about his Verzuz reunion with Ashanti, where he recalled there being "tension" among them before he walked over to her to "break the ice."