Fat Joe Says His Verzuz Helped Nelly and Ashanti Rekindle Their Relationship

Fat Joe thinks his 2021 Verzuz match-up with Ja Rule brought Nelly and Ashanti together to rekindle their romance.

During an Instagram Live session with fans, Joey Crack reflected on the reunited couple and stated how they both looked happy to be back together while explaining that he had spoken to the couple about the alleged pregnancy rumors. According to Joe, there's no baby on the way but the couple is living "happily ever after."

"I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn't for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that's when they saw each other and energy connected again," said Fat Joe. "That's when he said 'I gotta have her.' He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there."

Joe continued, "He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don't know why they fell out."