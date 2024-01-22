Fat Joe Says His Verzuz Helped Nelly and Ashanti Rekindle Their Relationship

Fat Joe thinks his 2021 Verzuz match-up with Ja Rule brought Nelly and Ashanti together to rekindle their romance.
During an Instagram Live session with fans, Joey Crack reflected on the reunited couple and stated how they both looked happy to be back together while explaining that he had spoken to the couple about the alleged pregnancy rumors. According to Joe, there's no baby on the way but the couple is living "happily ever after."
"I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn't for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that's when they saw each other and energy connected again," said Fat Joe. "That's when he said 'I gotta have her.' He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there."
Joe continued, "He goes over there, and that starts the conversation. You know somebody gotta crack the ice — I don't know why they fell out."
The couple's romance was confirmed by Nelly in September 2023, stating their reunion was a surprise. Ashanti also co-signed the relationship on the MTV VMAs red carpet, where she held a clutch that included a 20-year-old photo of the two when they first met at the annual awards show.
Ja Rule also spoke about the relationship during his visit to The Tamron Hall Show last week. According to Ja, Ashanti wanted to get back with Nelly, and they never lost their "chemistry."
"You can tell, sometimes, when women… They know they want that old thing back," Ja said. "I don't want to blow sis up, but the chemistry was there. The chemistry was there. And I think, for both of them, it came back quick. So, I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because the way they just clicked and came back so fast."