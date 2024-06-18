Ashanti Recounts the 'Beautiful, Intimate Moment' When Nelly Proposed in Bed

Ashanti and Nelly kept it lowkey when the Country Grammar rapper proposed.
Ashanti, who's expecting the couple's first child together, spilled the details while on Entertainment Tonight this week. The new baby will be Nelly's third biological child, while he also adopted two children from his late sister Jackie Donahue.
As for the proposal, the Grammy winner told ET that the special moment took place while they were in bed.
"It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment. We were not dressy," Ashanti recounted about the proposal, which had her "completely" shocked.
As she wore one of Nelly's t-shirts and boxers, she had "absolutely no idea" that the proposal would happen.
"I felt like it was gonna come soon. I didn't know when. The way that it happened was so funny; I'm sitting in bed, watching TV with boxers on, you know what I mean? It's literally not sexy."
She then shared the emotional news via FaceTime with her family and close friends. "I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she explained. "I FaceTimed everyone I know...I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of like all in one."
Now that the couple are anticipating their bundle of joy, Ashanti confirmed that a wedding will take place after she gives birth. With the nuptials in mind, she also planned for the occasion to have "a combination of fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes."
"I have to have a beach and ocean and sunshine and palm trees," she said.
Since Ashanti and Nelly's reconciliation has been years in the making, the singer said their maturity is now "superb."
"We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days," she told ET. "Now it's kind of like, 'All right, you good?' You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it's over...It's not like holding on and bickering and we find out what the resolution is. We apologize...it used to take me a little longer to apologize."
Over the weekend, Ashanti celebrated Nelly while he performed at a concert in Denver, delivering him Father's Day balloons while onstage.