Ashanti Recounts the 'Beautiful, Intimate Moment' When Nelly Proposed in Bed

Ashanti and Nelly kept it lowkey when the Country Grammar rapper proposed.

Ashanti, who's expecting the couple's first child together, spilled the details while on Entertainment Tonight this week. The new baby will be Nelly's third biological child, while he also adopted two children from his late sister Jackie Donahue.

As for the proposal, the Grammy winner told ET that the special moment took place while they were in bed.

"It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment. We were not dressy," Ashanti recounted about the proposal, which had her "completely" shocked.

As she wore one of Nelly's t-shirts and boxers, she had "absolutely no idea" that the proposal would happen.

"I felt like it was gonna come soon. I didn't know when. The way that it happened was so funny; I'm sitting in bed, watching TV with boxers on, you know what I mean? It's literally not sexy."

She then shared the emotional news via FaceTime with her family and close friends. "I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever," she explained. "I FaceTimed everyone I know...I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of like all in one."