Muni Long Puts Estranged Husband on Blast, Says He Never Had a Job: ‘What the F*ck Is Your Excuse?’

Muni Long aired out her estranged husband in an Instagram Story three years following their separation.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer took to Instagram this weekend to criticize Raysean Hairston, calling him a "big fine loser" in a video, also alleging he was unemployed before their marriage in 2014. Long also alleged he didn’t find a job after they tied the knot either. Hairston is a credited songwriter on some of Long’s music, and the two share a toddler son.

“He still don’t have no damn job. He didn’t have a job when he was married,” the singer-songwriter claimed in the video below. “I tried to make him get a job many times. And here I am, I’m still healing from a lung transplant and I’m out here working. What the fuck is your excuse?”

That transplant became public in June, when Long revealed on Good Morning America that she quietly underwent a double lung transplant after doctors warned that she had a week to live without one. The R&B vocalist had exited the Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine tour the previous November with pneumonia compounded by lupus.

In the video, Long added that Hairston was “big and sorry.” “I’ve been trying to be cool and I’ve been trying to say nothing, but if y’all knew the shit this motherfucker’s put me [through]…Ugh. Loser.”