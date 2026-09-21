Muni Long Puts Estranged Husband on Blast, Says He Never Had a Job: ‘What the F*ck Is Your Excuse?’

Key Takeaways
- Muni Long publicly criticized her estranged husband Raysean Hairston on Instagram, calling him a "big fine loser" for not working before or during their marriage.
- Muni Long, born Priscilla Hamilton, married Raysean Hairston in late 2014 and the couple share a son before their nine-year marriage ended.
- Muni Long revealed in June that she underwent a secret double lung transplant after doctors said she had a week to live without one, and now says she is asymptomatic six months later.
- Muni Long first disclosed her separation from Hairston in August 2024 and later released the album "Revenge," which closes with a track inspired by the breakup.
Muni Long aired out her estranged husband in an Instagram Story three years following their separation.
The Grammy-winning R&B singer took to Instagram this weekend to criticize Raysean Hairston, calling him a "big fine loser" in a video, also alleging he was unemployed before their marriage in 2014. Long also alleged he didn’t find a job after they tied the knot either. Hairston is a credited songwriter on some of Long’s music, and the two share a toddler son.
“He still don’t have no damn job. He didn’t have a job when he was married,” the singer-songwriter claimed in the video below. “I tried to make him get a job many times. And here I am, I’m still healing from a lung transplant and I’m out here working. What the fuck is your excuse?”
That transplant became public in June, when Long revealed on Good Morning America that she quietly underwent a double lung transplant after doctors warned that she had a week to live without one. The R&B vocalist had exited the Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine tour the previous November with pneumonia compounded by lupus.
In the video, Long added that Hairston was “big and sorry.” “I’ve been trying to be cool and I’ve been trying to say nothing, but if y’all knew the shit this motherfucker’s put me [through]…Ugh. Loser.”
Long first disclosed the separation during an August 2024 appearance on Real 92.3's The Cruz Show, explaining that she doesn’t have “time for drama.”
"We have a beautiful child, we're good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that,” she said at the time.
Her fourth album Revenge, released in 2024, features "Ruined Me," a track inspired by the split. The singer later shared a lengthy diary entry from August 2021 describing "intense pain" from the marriage, including a restaurant date where she wrote that Hairston was "radiating anger and immaturity."